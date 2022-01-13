New Delhi: The Cyber ​​Cell of the Special Cell of Delhi Police, probing the Sulli Deal case, has arrested Aumkareshwar Thakur, one of the accused in the case, informed about the 10 suspicious Twitter accounts.

On this basis, a letter has been written to the officials of Twitter on behalf of the Special Cell and the details of these 10 accounts have been sought. According to sources, "if the police get the details, then the role of these accused will be ascertained as they can also be arrested."

According to the information, in the month of July, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered an FIR regarding the Sulli Deal case app. On this website, pictures of Muslim women's morphed photographs under their name bidding amount were placed. During the investigation of this case, the police suspects that at least three to five people were misusing these multiple Twitter handles to create these objectionable posts against Muslim women.

After getting information from Aumkareshwar Thakur, police has arrested Neeraj Bishnoi, creator of the Bulli Bai app, from Assam. Bishnoi revealed that "he knows the maker of the Sulli Deal." He also informed the Twitter handle of Aumkareshwar to the police, and the police team arrested him from Indore. He has been produced before the court and has been taken on remand for four days, the period of which is expiring on Thursday.

Sources said that during interrogation the police did not get any specific information from his mobile. Surveillance of his laptop is going on now. During interrogation, the accused told the police that "he had created this app in the first week of July and had also deleted it after three days. He had formed a group on Twitter in the name of Trade Mahasabha, which had about 50 members. Out of these, he has shared the details of 10 Twitter handles to the cyber cell." When the police investigated, it was found that all these Twitter handles have been deleted.

Police sources said that the Delhi Police have written a letter to the Twitter officials regarding the Twitter handle details given by the accused Aumkareshwar Thakur. Through this letter, information has been sought about 10 Twitter accounts about which Thakur has disclosed. Police said that "these people can be playing an important role in the Sulli deal case and if any evidence is found against them, then they can also be arrested."