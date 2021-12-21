New Delhi: The Delhi Police took prompt action in an impartial manner during the violence in North-East Delhi which took place on February 20, Union Minister of State (MoS), Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"Delhi Police makes sustained efforts to obviate the occurrence of any untoward incident in the NCT of Delhi. During the violence in the North-East part of Delhi, Delhi Police acted swiftly in an impartial and fair manner." Rai stated in a written reply.

He was responding to questions raised by Kerala Congress (M)(KC(M)) MP Thomas Chazhikadan. The MoS further stated that appropriate action taken by the Delhi Police during the incident resulted in the restoration of normalcy within a short time.

"Sincere, dedicated and incessant efforts made by Delhi Police brought the riotous situation to normalcy within a short span of time and also prevented the riots from spreading across to other areas of Delhi/NCR," added Rai.

He also said that the Delhi Police took preventive action against rumour-mongers, those committing mischief and other anti-social elements by either arresting or detaining them. He said that law and order were maintained in vulnerable areas by round the clock deployment of forces.

The clashes in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 in 2020 resulted in the deaths of at least 53 people while hundreds were injured. The clashes took place between groups who supported and opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act.