New Delhi: Marking its 75 years of existence, the Delhi Police on February 11 launched its 'Platinum Jubilee Logo' in a ceremony organised at the Police Headquarters. The move of unveiling the logo is considered the beginning of a series of events this year to commemorate the platinum jubilee Year. Instructions have been given by Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to all the personnel of Delhi Police to attach the new logo with the nameplate on the right side of their uniform.

The new logo is made by mixing red and blue colours and has a picture of India Gate in the middle of the logo. Delhi Police is written above the logo and 'For the Nation Capital' is written below. Along with this, 'Shanti Seva Nyay' is also written in the middle. Delhi Police came into existence on 16 February 1948 after its separation from Punjab Police. Since then, every 16 February, Delhi Police celebrates its foundation day.

During the occasion, the Chief Guest, Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog unveiled the logo. Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Asthana, the Delhi Police Commissioner recounted the glorious history of Delhi Police through these years in becoming a most professional force in the service of citizens Asthana emphasized that it has always adapted itself to social change induced by economic and technological development and has never stopped learning to better its own standards and benchmarks.

