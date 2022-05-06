Chandigarh: The Delhi Police has taken custody of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Kurukshetra from Punjab Police officials on Friday. Bagga was arrested earlier in the day by Punjab Police from his residence in Delhi.

The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra's Pipli as a Haryana Police official claimed that they had received information that Bagga was "forcibly" picked up from his residence. A Kurukshetra police official said that the Delhi Police team reached the spot, took Bagga in custody, and left for the national capital.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police lodged a case of kidnapping after the leader's arrest. On the other hand, the Punjab government moved the High Court here against the "detention" of its team in Kurukshetra and subsequent developments that followed. Bagga was booked by Punjab Police last month for allegedly making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation.

Reacting to the development, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police said that the action of Haryana Police stopping Punjab Police officials returning from Delhi with Bagga was tantamount to "illegal detention". In a letter to the Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police, he also termed it an interference in the administration of the criminal justice system.



