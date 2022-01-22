New Delhi: Delhi Police special cell has summoned an 18-year-old from Lucknow over derogatory remarks made against Muslim women on an audio chat application called Clubhouse.

Delhi Police has traced the youth from Lucknow, who had created an ID in the name of Bismillah. The police has given notice to this youth identified as Rahul Kapoor of Lucknow for questioning. He will be interrogated in Delhi regarding the obscene chats by him.

According to DCP KPS ​​Malhotra, during the investigation of the Clubhouse case the team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell was investigating about the Bismillah ID present in it. “They came to know that this ID has been created by the name of 18-year-old Rahul, a resident of Lucknow. The police team reached Lucknow, where they found Rahul.”

The accused Rahul told the police that “he had set up an audio chat room in the club house at the behest of Sallos. After this he gave the moderator’s key to Sallos.”

The police team has instructed the 18-year-old to come to Delhi for questioning. At present, Rahul has not been arrested in this case. He has been asked to join the interrogation. His father works in Army Public School at Lucknow. At present, the police have confiscated Rahul’s mobile.

On January 17, a video of a Clubhouse conversation on the topic ‘Muslim gals are more beautiful than hindu gals’ went viral on social media. In this conversation, the participants were allegedly heard making obscene, and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls.

On January 18, taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police demanding immediate registration of an FIR and a punitive action against the alleged persons.

An FIR was then registered under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 354A (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Special Cell police station.

(With agency inputs)