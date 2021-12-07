New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three arms smugglers, including a DJ, over smuggling of illegal weapons in two separate cases. The police team also recovered a total of 27 illegal pistols from the gang.

In one of the cases, a DJ has been arrested with 12 illegal pistols. In the other, a total of 15 illegal pistols have been recovered from two smugglers. It is understood that both gangs used to source the pistols from Madhya Pradesh and supply them to the Delhi NCR region.

According to DCP Special Cell Rajiv Ranjan, the department had received a tip that Nilesh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, is involved in the arms smuggling would come to the Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi in order to provide consignments of weapons to local miscreants.

Based on this information, a team comprising Inspectors Ravinder Tyagi and Rahul Kumar caught Nilesh from the aforementioned area in possession of 12 pistols, who, upon interrogation, revealed that his name is Yogesh Patel and that he is a professional DJ.

Also read: DRI busts iPhone smuggling Racket

Patel further said that he hails from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh and that he supplied pistols wishing to earn quick money. Reportedly, Patel's stint in smuggling began in 2019, when he came in contact with a smuggler during a wedding ceremony. He came to Delhi as recently as September, 2021.

Patel used to sell a pistol bought for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 for a price of anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

The second instance saw police officials, with prior tip about illegal arms smuggling from Uttar Pradesh, setting up a trap in Delhi's Rohini area on December 6. The accused, namely Pankaj Kumar Bharadwaj and Jitendra, were found with 15 illegal pistols. It has been discovered that Bharadwaj used to source his weapons from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the duo.