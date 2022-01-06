Delhi Police Special Cell arrested one more accused in Sagar Dhankar's murder case
Published on: 2 hours ago
Delhi Police Special Cell arrested one more accused in Sagar Dhankar's murder case
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: One more accused was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in Sagar Dhankar's murder case. It may be recalled that Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 12 others had allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and his friend at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5, 2021 over an alleged property dispute. Sagar later had succumbed to his injuries.
Loading...