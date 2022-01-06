New Delhi: One more accused was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in Sagar Dhankar's murder case. It may be recalled that Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 12 others had allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and his friend at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5, 2021 over an alleged property dispute. Sagar later had succumbed to his injuries.

