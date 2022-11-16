New Delhi: Delhi Police has sought narco test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dumping her body parts in a forest area in south Delhi's Chhatarpur, a senior official said on Wednesday. Police are yet to get permission from the court, the official added.

Police have recovered 13 body parts, believed to be of the woman, from different areas which will be sent for DNA analysis. The investigating team is also likely to approach dating app Bumble through which the duo met. According to the police official, one of victim Shradaha Walkar's friends Laxman, who alerted her father, will be asked to join the investigation.

"We have applied for the narco test of Poonawala. We have not received permission from the court yet," the official said. Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar in May and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. (PTI)