New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case at the Tughlaq Road police station in connection with a protest staged by the Congress party, officials said on Saturday. The opposition party called for a nationwide protest on Friday against inflation, unemployment and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said a case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Tughlaq Road police station.

The Delhi Police had denied permission to the Congress to stage a protest in the national capital as prohibitory orders are in place in New Delhi district. Police detained more than 300 protesters, including 65 members of Parliament, from Lutyens' Delhi on Friday. (PTI)