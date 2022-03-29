New Delhi: The Delhi Police have asked the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to prepare the design of police uniform, including accessories such as caps and belts. In view of the new work order from the Delhi Police, the NIFT has begun taking feedback from the police personnel.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has brought several changes in Delhi Police earlier and this process is continuing. Merging of PCR with police stations, introducing the shift system, separating the police investigation from the upkeep of law and order were some of changes that Delhi Police had seen. Now, the Delhi Police Commissioner is all set to make changes in police uniform which could be comfortable to wear during summer and winter seasons, said sources.

The NIFT has started working on the project and taking feedback from Delhi police personnel as well. Posers are being put up before Delhi cops asking them what type of alterations they require in the new uniform, what are the problems they are facing while putting on the existing uniform. Several cops complained about the caps they are wearing, added the source.

Delhi Police Commissioner has constituted an eight-member committee headed by Joint Commissioner of the South Range, Minu Choudhary. After the designing of the new uniform by the NIFT for Delhi Police, Traffic Police Department, personnel attached to Dog Squad; it will be shown to Police Commissioner for his final nod, said sources.