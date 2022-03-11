New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel, for violating traffic rules, will now have to dish out twice the amount paid by civilians as a penalty, a release by AK Sharma, the Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police, said on Friday. The release has directed traffic cops to catch and fine other policemen who violate traffic rules.

As per police sources, many complaints describing traffic law violations being committed by police personnel were being reported of late. A significant portion of these reports were describing them to be riding without helmets and even tripling (carrying three people in a two-wheeler meant for a maximum of two riders).

The order was issued by Ajay Krishna Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police. The document notes that action will be taken against all police personnel who do not follow the rules, adding that the fine will be meted out even if the person involved is in uniform, or in a government vehicle.

Sharma, in the directive, also said that in the renewed Motor Vehicles Act introduced by the Centre, the provision for 'double challan' (double fine) has been introduced, although many policemen continue to violate regulations.

"It is very necessary to take action against such policemen so that traffic rules can be followed completely", it added.