New Delhi: The Delhi Police has opposed the bail plea of Olympian Sushil Kumar, in Tihar jail in the murder of athlete Sagar Dhankhar citing that the wrestler may disappear if enlarged on bail besides endangering the victims.

In its reply filed before the court over Kumar's bail plea, the Delhi Police said the accused keeps traveling abroad, so if he is released then he can run away. “Kumar is the kingpin of Sagar Dhankhar murder case and is very influential. He can threaten witnesses,” the police said.

The other victims in the case are “scared of Sushil Kumar and his associates”. The victims had also appealed to the court regarding their safety after which the court ordered their round-the-clock security, the police added. Earlier, on 4 February, the High Court, while hearing the bail plea of ​​Sushil Kumar, issued a notice to the Delhi Police.

On September 5, 2021, the Rohini Court rejected the bail application of Sushil Kumar. The Olympic gold medalist was arrested from Mundka on May 23, 2021 for allegedly thrashing Sagar Dhankhar and his friends on the intervening night of May 4 and 5, 2021 in a property dispute at Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi leading to Dhankhar's death.

Another wrestler, Anirudh Dahiya was arrested in the case on on June 10, 2021. On August 2, 2021, the Rohini Court took cognizance of the first chargesheet filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on August 6, 2021. On October 28, 2021, the Crime Branch had filed the second charge sheet in the case.

According to Delhi Police, 17 have been persons have been charged as accused in the case. In the first chargesheet, the Delhi Police had named 13 people including Sushil Kumar the accused. Sushil Kumar has been made the main accused. The Crime Branch had filed a 170-page chargesheet in the case.

