New Delhi: The Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora rewarded some officials for protecting the Shraddha Walker murder accused Aaftab Poonawala from armed attackers on November 28. Two sub-inspectors were rewarded with Rs 10,000 each, while two constables and a head constable were given a reward of Rs 5,000 each for protecting Aaftab outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini where he was taken for a polygraph test on Monday.

Head Constable Ashwini along with Sub Inspectors Ravinder and Vikram, Constables Shakti and Shyam Sundar, who were part of the Third Battalion team of Delhi Armed Police are among the rewarded officials. They were appreciated for their prudence and vigilance that saved Aftab and safely dropped him at the Tihar jail where he is under police custody as the investigation into his crime continues.

Five people, allegedly from the Hindu Sena, were armed with swords when they tried to attack the accused Aaftab on Monday. The angry men also tried to attack the police van carrying Aaftab. A video of the police shielding the accused and successfully sending him off unhurt surfaced when the incident happened. Two of the five attackers were arrested for misconduct.

Significantly, Aaftab's polygraph test has been concluded, which will follow a narco test soon as the probe continues.