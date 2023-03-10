New Delhi: Are you facing domestic violence, being molested or sexually harassed at the workplace, or being blackmailed and do not know what to do or how to tackle the situation? Delhi Police is now reaching out to girls and women, especially those belonging to the vulnerable section of society, to educate them about their legal rights and how they can act against the perpetrators.

On Friday, the police launched the campaign #AkeleNahiHainAap to raise awareness about the different types of crime committed against women and the measures they should take if their safety is at stake. Delhi Police started the campaign after meeting several women, including those who worked as teachers, and professors, to understand the level of awareness among them about their legal rights.

"When we conducted a survey, we found that many of the women and girls, especially those belonging to the vulnerable sections of society, did not know what to report. They assumed that they needed to approach police only in cases of fighting or physical assault," a Delhi Police officer said. "Many are unaware of stalking, morphing of pictures, blackmailing."

"They don't know that even if they are in a live-in relationship, they can approach the police in case of any violence. They do not know about the steps they should take as most of these women largely restrict themselves to their homes," said the officer. Through the 15-day campaign, Delhi Police will educate girls and women about different types of crimes such as molestation, domestic violence, flashing, sexual harassment at work, online fraud and abuse, sexual harassment at public places, schools, or colleges, and blackmailing.

This is the first time that the ads in the print will have QR codes. Scanning the code will take a reader to Delhi Police's YouTube channel, where its personnel would explain different crimes committed against women and the steps to get a case registered, officials said. The ads will also be put up on LED screens at public places, including metro stations, they said.

"The main focus of our ads in print, social media, and outdoors as well as FM radio is to tell our girls and women that they can reach out to us. That they are not alone if they ever have to undergo the trauma of gender crime," said Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa. "Also we want to send a message to those men who transgress and encroach on women's personal space that it's not ok. That it's a crime and they will be booked under relevant criminal laws," she told the media. (PTI)