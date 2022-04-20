Sutahata (West Bengal): The ongoing probe into the April 16 violence in Jahangirpuri has landed Delhi police in Kolkata as Ansar Sheikh, one of the key accused in the incident, is a resident of East Midnapore district in West Bengal.

On April 16, violence broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in which several persons including policemen were injured. Following it, the police arrested scores of persons including Ansar and Aslam against whom a case was lodged under the National Security Act (NSA). Local sources in West Bengal told ETV Bharat that while Ansar is originally from Bihar, his temporary address is Kumarpur village in the Haldia block of West Bengal.

"Ansar is well-known in the locality, but the people of the village are surprised to know that he is associated with the incident of throwing stones in the national capital," sources said. Ansar and his family, according to their neighbours in Kumarpur village, spent most of their time in Delhi. "However, every year during the month of Ramadan, Ansar visits Haldia with his in-laws and makes huge donations in the area," the neighbours said.

According to data in local Chakdwip Panchayat in Kumarpur is Ansar's temporary address but he is not a voter in the area. The investigators are also not ruling out the possibility of Ansar's Bangladesh connection. A team of Delhi Police landed in East Midnapore on Wednesday to investigate whether anyone else from the locality was involved in the incident.

The investigators first went to Mahishadal Police Station and then to Sutahata Police Station on Wednesday morning. They also went to Golap Chowk village of Sutahata and started probing the incident. The cops raided the house of one Sheikh Dilshad in Kukrahati village of the Haldia Police station area.

