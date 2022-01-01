New Delhi: Investigation into the matter was dragging longer; because Mahant Yati Narasinghanand has not provided his voice samples to Delhi police.

According to police sources, to check the authenticity of the incident, police will match the voice samples of both Mahant Yati Narasinghanand and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, with their video clips procured by Delhi police, earlier.

Besides, they are waiting for the FSL report to arrive. The charge sheet could be filed against them even without arresting the duo, added the source.

Earlier, Delhi Police had sent notices to the head priest of Dasna temple, Mahant Yati Narasinghanand, thrice, but he failed to comply with the order, saying that he was 'unwell', said the source.

In April last year, Mahant Yati Narasinghanand had given an 'inflammatory speech' at Delhi Press Club and on the basis of which, the case was registered with the Parliament Street police station against him, said the source.

Delhi police had registered the case after a video of his speech went viral. The police taking cognizance of matter, had lodged the FIR against Mahant Yati Narasinghanand at Parliament Street police station.

On the circulation of video clips of Mahant Yati Narasinghanand, Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan had also given his reaction.

Thereafter, an FIR had been registered against the MLA also and he was grilled at the Parliament Street police station. On other hand, Delhi police questioned Mahant Yati Narasinghanand through video-conferencing; stating that that there was danger to his life, stated the source.

Delhi police procured video clips of Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan from Jamia police station and sent it to FSL for examination. Okhla legislator had already handed over his voice samples, apart from video clips, to Delhi police in November last year.

Voice sample of Dasna temple head priest Mahant Yati Narasinghanand is awaited. Delhi police in the case pertaining to 'inflammatory speech', had registered an FIR against him at Parliament Street police station in April last year. The police is waiting for voice sample of Narasinghanand for sending it to forensic lab for examination, stated the source.