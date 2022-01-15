New Delhi: The inter-state car thief popularly known as Car Raja has been arrested by the Civil Line Police Station after a long chase of one and a half months. The network of the accused, who was wanted by several states, is spread in other states including Delhi NCR, UP and Kashmir. The Car Raja used to operate according to orders and would steal expensive cars and sell them.

Nine cases are registered against him in different police stations of Delhi so far. A team comprising of ASI Vinod, Head Constable Ankush, Constable Ramesh, Shivkumar and Jaipal was formed under the supervision of ACP Civil Line Satyendra Yadav and SHO Civil Line Ajay Kumar. The team put in consistent efforts to track him down and also thoroughly checked all the CCTV cameras installed in different areas in Delhi.

While investigating the matter, the team got information on 11 January that Kunal, popularly known as Car Raja, is going to come to the monastery market located at Kashmere Gate to deliver a stolen car to someone. The police team systematically started tracking the matter and laid a trap around the Monastery Market.

Interestingly, he had the documents of the vehicle which he presented when asked, but according to the police records, the engine and chassis numbers were not matching, although the number plate and RC of the car were correct. That was when the culprit was caught and brought to the police station. Several number plates and cars were confiscated by the police after his arrest.

During police interrogation, the accused, who is originally named Kunal, confessed that he has been carrying out car thefts since 2013, while he steals expensive cars from the Delhi NCR area and sends them to Uttar Pradesh and Kashmir. He is known as "Car Raja" in the car theft market and has stolen more than 100 cars so far.

Apart from all this, he is fond of living a luxurious life with vehicles and expensive clothes. The police also informed that his father is also a big businessman in the Amar Colony area and he is educated from a reputed Convent School. He, however, changed both his direction and condition in the pursuit of earning money and living a royal life.