New Delhi: The Delhi Police is examining the speeches made by BJP MP Parvesh Verma, party's Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar and others at an event here earlier this week, officials said on Tuesday. The speeches are being transcribed for analysis, they said, adding that a complaint has been received against Verma but no FIR has been registered against him.

The Congress and other opposition parties have demanded action against the BJP lawmakers for the alleged hate speeches and several videos of the event have appeared online. An FIR was registered on Monday against the VHP and other organisers for allegedly not taking permission for the Sunday event. VHP had rubbished the claim as "laughable" and said that police personnel were deployed during the meeting in Dilshad Garden.

On Tuesday, police officials said that all alleged hate speeches delivered during the event are being closely monitored. "The investigation is underway. All the speeches given by those present including that of Parvesh Verma and Nand Kishore Gujjar are being examined. Their speeches are being transcribed for analysis," said a senior police officer. An FIR has been registered against the organisers for not taking permission for the event under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The event was organised by several Hindu right-wing outfits, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad. "Let alone permission, we fixed the venue at Ramleela Ground in Dilshad Garden after suggestion and recommendation by senior police officers. We earlier had planned to hold the gathering near Manish's house but on the request of the police changed it to Ramlila Maidan," VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal had claimed. Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma had called for a "total boycott" of a community at the event held to protest the killing of a Hindu youth in northeast Delhi.

Manish (19) was stabbed to death in Sundar Nagri earlier this month. Police have arrested all the accused in the case - Aalam, Bilal and Faizan - and have said they killed the youth in an old rivalry. In a purported video of the event, Verma could be heard saying, "Wherever you find them, there is only one way to straighten them out -- total boycott. Do you agree with me?" (PTI)