New Delhi: In the bomb blast case that occurred at the Rohini Court in Delhi on December 9, the Special Cell on Saturday detained a scientist on the charge of planting a bomb. The accused is reportedly a resident of Ashok Vihar. Three other accused, who helped him in this blast, have also been arrested, along with him.

The accused had placed this bomb in the court with the intention of killing his neighbor who had a proceeding in the court on the same day. The interrogation to hatch out the whole matter is underway.

According to the information, on December 9, there was a sudden explosion in Rohini Court No. 102. The 'Naib Court' of the court was injured in the blast, who was admitted to Ambedkar Hospital for treatment. In the preliminary investigation, an explosion of a laptop battery was the suspected reason for the blast. However, it came to light later that the blast was actually a bomb blast caused by a tiffin bomb detonated inside the court, which was presumably remote controlled.

After registering a case in this regard, the investigation was handed over to the Special Cell. According to sources, the suspect has been caught after scanning more than 100 CCTVs with technical surveillance. When the picture of this suspect was shown to all the accused appearing in the court that day, one of them identified him as his neighbour.

After this, the police arrested the accused. On investigation, it came to light that he is a scientist and the planted bomb was in fact made by him. At his behest, three other accused have been caught by the police, who have helped the accused in the blast.

