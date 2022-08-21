New Delhi: BKU) spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by the Delhi police on Sunday while on his way to participate in an anti-unemployment rally at the Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson as well as a leader of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, was taken into custody at the border. Tikait and others were subsequently taken to the Madhu Vihar Police Station in Delhi, said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deependra Pathak.

The farmer leader, meanwhile, questioned why he was being stopped entering the national capital to take part in an unemployment protest rally at Jantar Mantar, observing that it was not a political movement. Tweeting later, Tikait also alleged the Delhi police are working at the behest of the Centre. "The Modi government is hell-bent on the oppression of the unemployed, the youth, farmers and labourers. The fight for our rights will require a long struggle." On behalf of the Centre, the Delhi police did not allow us to meet the unemployed youth," he said. "This arrest will bring forth a new revolution. This struggle will continue till the last breath. I will not stop, will not get tired and will not bow," he said in another tweet. (With Agency inputs)