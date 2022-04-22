New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has written to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate the money laundering charges against the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, a senior officer said on Friday. Ansar, 35, a resident of B-Block of Jahangirpuri, is alleged to be the "main conspirator" behind the violence that took place on April 16 during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, police said. "A letter has been written to the director of the Enforcement Directorate to probe Ansar under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) charges," the senior police officer told the media. Asthana has written to Director, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

During preliminary investigation, it has emerged that Ansar has money in many of bank accounts and is also in possession of several properties which allegedly were purchased through gambling money, police said. "We have requested the agency concerned (ED) to probe the money laundering angle in the case of Ansar and analyse his bank account details and all the properties in possession of him to ascertain if this money was being funded by someone for a purpose, or if he earned this money through illegal means be it through gambling so that we can establish links," the officer said, confirming the development.

The ED is empowered to arrest a person and attach his or her assets during the course of a money laundering investigation. According to police, Ansar was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act. In the Jahangirpuri violence incident, 25 people have been arrested while two juveniles have been apprehended so far, police said. According to the Delhi Police, it has slapped the stringent National Security Act on five persons arrested in connection with the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence, even as the BJP and the AAP accused each other of links with the main conspirator.

Among those booked under the NSA are Ansar, the alleged main conspirator behind the violence, police said, adding further investigation is in progress. Ansar allegedly had an argument with participants of the Hanuman Jayanti procession that escalated and led to stone pelting, according to the FIR. The Delhi Police's crime branch is probing the case with assistance from the northwest district police and the special cell's IFSO (Intelligence Fusion Strategic Operation) unit. According to police, a crime branch team has been sent to West Bengal where they are questioning the relatives of those who belong to the state and have been arrested.

The team has already questioned family members of one of the arrested accused, Md. Aslam, who had opened fire. A bullet hit Sub Inspector Meda Lal, who is recovering from the injury. Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

PTI