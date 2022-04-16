Delhi Police chief confirms receipt of forgery, impersonation plaint from PMO official
Published on: 8 minutes ago
Delhi Police chief confirms receipt of forgery, impersonation plaint from PMO official
Published on: 8 minutes ago
New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana in a tweet on Friday provided information that a complaint regarding fraud and impersonation was received from an office bearer attached to the Prime Minister's Office. "We received a complaint regarding forgery, impersonation and identity fraud of an office bearer at the Prime Minister’s Office. The matter is under investigation," Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said in an official statement.
Loading...