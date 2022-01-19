New Delhi: In view of the Republic Day celebration; leaves to Delhi police personnel have been cancelled. A notification to this effect has been issued by Delhi Police Special Commissioner, stating that leaves have been canceled to all ranks, due to forthcoming Republic Day event.

The office of the Special Commissioner of Delhi police, Sundari Nanda, has issued the circular stating that in the light of upcoming Republic Day function in New Delhi; security arrangements have to be beefed up. Therefore, leaves to all policemen in the ranks ranging from constables to senior police officers will be put on hold till further order.

Only those leaves arising out of an emergency medical condition will be granted.