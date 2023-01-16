Delhi Police busts two interstate illegal firearms syndicates; seizes 18 pistols

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell busted two interstate illegal firearms syndicates. Four active members were arrested, and 18 pistols were recovered. Arrested persons sourced firearms from MP and supplied them in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan & UP West. Case filed under Arms Act said Delhi Police.
