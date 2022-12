New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted an inter-state illegal firearms syndicate and arrested one of its active members. The arrested person has been identified as Setha Bhagel of Morena, Madhya Pradesh. They also recovered 12 semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore too. Accused had sourced the firearms from Khargone, MP. A Case has been registered under Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019. This has been told by Delhi Police on Friday.