New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) has busted a gang who cheated people by hacking their WhatsApp account in the name of getting a booster dose of the Corona vaccine. The police have arrested three accused of this gang, who cheated more than two dozen people so far. Police have recovered four debit cards, one chequebook, mobile phones, and other important documents from them. Police have frozen 8 bank accounts of the accused.

According to DCP KPS ​​Malhotra, a complaint was received by the Special Cell that the victim was called from a number and was told that he has to get a booster dose of the vaccine. He was then asked to come on a conference call. During this, a WhatsApp account change code was sent to his mobile thus his mobile was hacked. After this, by sending messages to his acquaintances, money was asked as help. The victim's brother transferred Rs 50,000 to the account.

In the investigation, it was found that more than 20 such complaints have been received on the cybercrime portal as well. During the investigation, the caller was identified as Manish Kumar.

He told the police that a year ago he watched a YouTube video about how WhatsApp can be hacked, after that, he started cheating people. During the pandemic, the accused used to cheat people as an officer of the Vaccination Department and gave them appointments for a booster dose. It has been found in the investigation that three cases of molestation are already registered against the accused.

Under the supervision of ACP Raman Lamba, the team of Inspector Manoj Kumar and Vijender Yadav raided the accused in Agra and arrested him along with two of his associates Rohit and Kaushalendra Singh.

The police have registered a case against the accused in many serious sections including forgery and cheating.

