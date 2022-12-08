Delhi police nab international racket circulating fake currency
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special cell team has busted an international cartel involved in circulating fake currency in the country. The racket has been smuggling the counterfeit Indian currency from across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Two active members of the cartel namely Mabia Khatoon and Munish Ahmed have been arrested too. This has been disclosed by Delhi Police on Thursday.
