Delhi Police arrests two afgan national and seized drugs worth Rs 1200 cr
Delhi : Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two Afghan national and seized 312.5 kgs of Methamphetamine drug and 10 kgs of heroin from their possession. The total seized drug is worth more than Rs 1200 crores in International Market. (ANI)
