New Delhi: Junior Doctors in Delhi protesting against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling will continue with their agitation since the talks with the Union Health Minister on Tuesday have remained inconclusive.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has proposed three demands to end the stir.

On Tuesday, FORDA President Dr Manish said, "Firstly, we want the concerned authorities to ensure that we should get a date for counselling right after the Supreme Court's hearing on January 6 concludes. Secondly, we want an apology from the authorities as the police manhandled the doctors. Thirdly, we want the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protestors."

"The strike is still underway. We demand a written apology for police brutality during yesterday's protest of resident doctors at ITO. We will hold a meeting with all Resident Doctors Association (RDAs) at 8 pm today to decide the future course of action," he said.

However, the AIIMS Delhi Resident Doctors Association (RDA) has decided to call off the strike. The AIIMS Delhi RDA has also said that all the services that were withdrawn would continue from Wednesday.

"Assuring the NEET PG 2021 counselling to be held at the earliest...AIIMS Delhi RDA has decided to take back the decision of strike on December 29. All services to be continued as normal...," a statement released by AIIMS Delhi RDA said.

Resident doctors of several hospitals staged a march near Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday evening in protest against the delay in holding NEET-PG counselling. AIIMS Resident Doctors Association said in its official statement that they "condemned the violent act of police today against the doctors, who were protesting peacefully for expediting NEET-PG counselling."

"By brutally thrashing and detaining the doctors, the Government and Police have reached a new low. The medical fraternity has shown exemplary sacrifice for the sake of this nation at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was running a carnage," it read.

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with the resident doctors. The meeting was held prior to the press conference.

"I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We are not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on January 6. I hope that NEET-PG counselling will start soon," the Union Health Minister said.

Union Health Minister urged protesting (against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling) resident doctors to call off their strike in the public interest.

On December 24, Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and augment manpower to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections.

It is pertinent to note that the original NEET PG exam was scheduled in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021, said the letter. However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45000 doctors in the frontline, added the letter.

"IMA is in pain to see our younger children are forced to be in the streets, fighting for the cause of the community and genuine interest in the Covid care of our country," according to the letter.

