Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 246 km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Rajasthan's Dausa on Sunday. The project is slated to reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to 3.5 hours. During the programme, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate road development projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crore to the nation.

PM Modi will reach Dausa by army helicopter at 2:45 pm on Sunday, while Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will reach here by road. After the inauguration of the Expressway at around 3 pm, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Dhanawada village, which is to be attended by more than 2 lakh people. After the programme, PM Modi will leave for Bangalore in a special army aircraft.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Mumbai by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours. The expressway passes through six states, namely Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, connecting major cities such as Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

"Prime Minister's emphasis on the building of excellent road infrastructure as an engine of growth, development and connectivity in New India, is being realised by the construction of a number of ongoing world-class Expressways across the country. One such important project is Delhi Mumbai Expressway, whose first completed section, Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot, will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The country's first green corridor E-way will act as an economic boost to the entire region, the PMO added. The facility of EV charging points is also available. The expressway is based on German technology and is highly advanced, having a catalytic impact on the building of excellent road infrastructure in the country.

BJP's state in-charge Arun Singh, state president Satish Poonia, Alwar MP Mahant Balak Nath, Dausa MP Jaskaur Meena and other officials reviewed the arrangements regarding the preparations for PM Modi's meeting to be held in Dausa. Along with the Prime Minister, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rajasthan Governor and others will attend the inauguration programme. The 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch will be operational from Sunday itself.