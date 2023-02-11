New Delhi: 'Magical', 'dreamway', 'mesmerizing' are some of the adjectives netizens are using to describe the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, several pictures and videos of which were shared by the government on Twitter in the last few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the expressway on Sunday.

First section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be inaugurated on Sunday

The new stretch is set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours. Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari shared on Twitter several pictures and videos of the expressway in the last few days leaving netizens in awe.

In a video he posted on Twitter on Friday evening, Gadkari wrote: "Aesthetic night views from the architectural marvel Delhi- Mumbai Expressway. Have a look!! #BuildingTheNation #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti." The video showed the aerial view of the well-lit expressway and received a lot of praise from netizens.

Among those who reacted included industrialist Anand Mahindra. "You’ve reminded us that infrastructure isn’t boring—it can be magical. I was planning to drive on this expressway-no, dreamway-in the day, but now I think I will plan a night cruiss," Mahindra tweeted.

Another Twitter user Vikas Parekh wrote: "This looks so amazing. Would be interesting to see how the whole view of this highway from end to end would look from more higher up. Like a satellite view in night of highway with end to end lights. Might be a marvelous view !!!!"

The video had garnered over 1.5 million views at the time of this report. In another tweet, Gadkari said 25 lakh tons of Bitumen shall be consumed during the construction with 4000 plus civil engineers employed during the work.

"The #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway Construction has to be consumed ₹25,000 lakh tons of Bitumen while 4000+ trained civil engineers will be employed during work. #BuildingTheNation #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti," the minister tweeted. He added that "including these, two world records also have been created for the highest quantity of PQC laid in 24 hours and the highest quantity of dense bitumen laid in 100 hours."

Gadkari also shared the features of the expressway developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. This first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Saturday. Modi will launch road development projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crore from Dausa and will visit Karnataka on Monday to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

The PMO said Modi's emphasis on the building of excellent road infrastructure as an engine of growth, development and connectivity in "New India" is being realised by the construction of a number of ongoing world class expressways across the country. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours, it said.

The expressway will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. It will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and eight multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

It will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country, the PMO said. During the programme, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of national highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 5,940 crore.