Greater Noida: Farmers affected by the land acquisition process for the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and Delhi Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC) Tuesday protested on the railway tracks near the Bodaki railway station in Greater Noida.

Farmers from the villages of Baodaki, Palla and Palli gathered and slept on the tracks of the Delhi-Howara rail route while trying to block the rail route. The farmers say that they have been denied the benefits under the new land acquisition law and a group has been sitting in protest in Bodaki village for the past couple of days but the officials kept denying their demands.

Farmers also alleged that even the High Court had ordered to pay four times the compensation of the land falling within the rural area, but the district administration ignored the orders.

"We have been left with no choice rather than come on the railway tracks because our homes have been demolished without any prior notice. Whatever happens from now this government will be responsible for it," said a villager. The farmers are demanding that 20 per cent of the residential land against the total land acquired from them by the Noida Authority for ‘development’ be returned to them including compensation of four times the circle rate.

