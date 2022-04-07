New Delhi: The Delhi minorities commission has not only served show-cause notices on mayors and municipal commissioners but also asked them to give a reply under which rule such an order was passed to impose a ban on shops selling meat.

Chairman of the Delhi minorities commission, Zakir Khan, expressing his views on the issue, said, "it is the constitutional right of the citizens to choose what to eat or what not to eat. The Navratri festival is going on for Hindus while Muslims are observing Ramazan. In such a scenario, the sentiments of both communities should be taken care of."

Zakir Khan further said, "Muslim brethren will have to take care of Hindu brothers' sentiments where they (latter) are in majority, and in the same way Hindus will have to take of Muslims where they (latter) are in majority."