Delhi: 4-year-old girl dies, 8 injured in Lahori Gate building collapse
Published on: 45 minutes ago
New Delhi: Four-year-old girl died and eight others injured after building collapsed near Delhi's Lahori gate on Sunday evening. The incident took place near Valmiki Mandir, Farsh Khana Lahori gate around 7:30 pm. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot.
According to Delhi Fire Service, five people have been rescued so far and shifted to the hospital. Fire officials said they suspect 3-4 more people to be trapped in the debris.
