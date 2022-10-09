New Delhi: Four-year-old girl died and eight others injured after building collapsed near Delhi's Lahori gate on Sunday evening. The incident took place near Valmiki Mandir, Farsh Khana Lahori gate around 7:30 pm. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot.

According to Delhi Fire Service, five people have been rescued so far and shifted to the hospital. Fire officials said they suspect 3-4 more people to be trapped in the debris.