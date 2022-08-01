New Delhi: Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has approached the High Court seeking "broader guidelines" for permissions required by elected constitutional functionaries to travel abroad. The step came after Delhi's LG refused to grant clearance for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend the World Cities Summit.

The Delhi LG had, by a communication dated July 20, advised CM Kejirwal against travelling to Singapore to take part in the summit. Kejriwal and AAP had initially objected to such a stance and had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kailash Gehlot, mentioned the matter and said that it is illegal to not allow the Chief Minister of Delhi to visit Singapore. He demanded the court to issue detailed guidelines for official and personal foreign trips. After which the court directed Singhvi to file an affidavit in his favor. The matter is now listed again for 22nd August, 2022.