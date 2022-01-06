New Delhi: Delhi is expected to record 14,000 fresh Coronavirus cases on Thursday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Speaking to reporters, the minister also said the city is in a comfortable position in terms of hospital bed occupancy and there is no need for a lockdown right now.

Jain said the number of cases in Delhi is high since a large number of people are being tested for COVID-19 in the city. "We have been conducting a large number of tests. If we don't do that, the new cases can reduce to 500-1,000. A lot of people (states) don't conduct tests and say they don't have cases. We have been transparent," he said.

"We are conducting the maximum number of tests in the country," he claimed.

Talking about the healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19, he said that the number is not alarming. Additionally, he also said that the Delhi government has already taken stringent actions, including imposing a night curfew and weekend curfew, which are sufficient for the time being.