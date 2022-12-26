New Delhi: A drone belonging to a private company landed on the track at Delhi Metro's Jasola Vihar station, causing brief disruption in metro services on Sunday. The Metro rail staffers deputed at Jasola Vihar station after seeing the drone on the track there, removed it immediately. The train services which were halted for nearly half an hour were restored for the passengers later, said sources.

