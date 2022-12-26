Drone lands on Delhi Metro track, services disrupted briefly at Jasola Vihar
New Delhi: A drone belonging to a private company landed on the track at Delhi Metro's Jasola Vihar station, causing brief disruption in metro services on Sunday. The Metro rail staffers deputed at Jasola Vihar station after seeing the drone on the track there, removed it immediately. The train services which were halted for nearly half an hour were restored for the passengers later, said sources.
On the other hand, an official probe into the matter has begun. It is learnt from the sources that the done belonged to a private company. Investigation was underway to find out how the drone fell on the rail track. Police have been trying to contact the private company which was operating the drone in the area. The officials were also checking whether the company in question had valid permission to operate drones in the metro track surroundings.