New Delhi: Around nine percent voter turnout was recorded Sunday morning till 10.30 am as the national capital went to polls after the fresh delimitation exercise. The elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is largely viewed by political commentators as a two-way contest between the BJP and the AAP with the Congress party gradually losing its foothold in the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter early morning and reiterated the Aam Aadmi Party's determination to make the national capital hygienic. "Today Delhi will vote to make the city clean and beautiful, to ensure corruption-free government in the Municipal Corporation. My appeal to all the Delhiites - do go to cast your vote today to form an honest and effective government," he wrote. In another tweet, Kejriwal urged people not to vote for those who are corrupt, those who abuse, those who are involved in hooliganism and those who litter Delhi. "Vote for those who will make Delhi shine and clean," he said. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reiterated Keriwal's 'clean' mantra saying, "I appeal to people to keep in my mind that MCD's priority is to keep the city clean. BJP has not done anything for Delhi for the last 15 years, it has failed miserably to work for the people. Sisodia has come under heavy criticism for devising the controversial Delhi Liquor Policy that has now been scrapped. The central agencies are investigating his alleged involvement in the 'scam'. Congress leader Ajay Maken exercised his franchise Sunday morning. "People should vote after having a look at the candidates. Congress candidates are good and people should vote for the candidate which will be available for them after polls," he said. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra urged Delhites to vote. "Please do take part in this great festival of democracy and exercise your franchise and vote for the development of Delhi," he wrote on Twitter. Delhi witnessed high-decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP which made top leaders, including Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and MPs hit the streets for door-to-door campaigning and meetings to garner public support. The two parties are eyeing each other in Gujarat as well where the second phase of voting will be held on Monday. The BJP, which has governed the civic body in Delhi since 2007, is looking to maintain its winning streak while the Aam Aadmi Party, which has a majority in the Assembly, is looking to make inroads in the first municipal election in the capital after the delimitation of wards. This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations- NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22. All wholesale and retail markets in the national capital will remain closed on Sunday in view of the civic body polls. The Chamber of Trade and Industry said popular markets, including Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, Laxmi Nagar among others will remain shut. According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons. Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the elections.