Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces AAP's 10 guarantees including clearing three landfill sites and ending corruption in civic body. AAP promises to provide a permanent solution to the parking problem in Delhi, repair roads and improve MCD schools and hospitals, Kejriwal said on Friday. AAP will ensure timely payment of salaries to civic body employees, end 'inspector raj' and open sealed shops, Kejriwal promised as well. Attacking the BJP he said, AAP always fulfills its promises whereas BJP's intentions are dishonest, it issues 'Vachan Patra' and then does nothing for five years. (PTI)