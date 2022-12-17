New Delhi: A man in a fit of rage threw his two-year-old son from the first floor of his house in the Kalkaji area of New Delhi and he also jumped from the building leaving them badly injured. The mother of the injured child with the help of residents then rushed the critically injured duo to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Police registered a case against the accused and a probe into the incident has begun.

Confirming the incident, DCP (South East Delhi) Isha Pandey said, "On Saturday we received information at around 10:30 pm that accused Man Singh, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Okhla area of New Delhi, threw his two-year-old kid from the first floor of his house and then he also jumped. The mother of the injured child took him to Holy Family Hospital for treatment while accused Man Singh has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS trauma centre."