New Delhi: Central District Police on Wednesday nabbed two for murdering a youth on Monday as the police recovered a dead body on Tuesday from a drain in Delhi's Karol Bagh and began to investigate. The police traced two numbers from which the victim received calls and tracked two people from Rajasthan's Churu district.

The deceased was identified as Vishnu, from Karol Bagh, while the accused are identified as Sanjay Bucha and Sitaram Suthar, residents of Churu district. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta Chauhan said the main accused Sanjay told the police that Vishu had an affair with a girl from Rajhasth's Churu district and Sanjay, who liked the girl too, and his friend, Sitaram had come to Delhi to celebrate Diwali with Vishnu.

Sanjay then strangled Vishu to death after he refused to delete the girl's pictures from his phone. Sanjay and Sitaram carried Vishu's dead body for almost two hours in his car and nobody suspected them because of the festival and then dumped the body in a drain in Karol Bagh. The officer associated with the investigation said that the accused saw and executed the method of murder from a web series available on the OTT platform.