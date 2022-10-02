Police arrest three accused for stabbing Delhi man to death
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: Three accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-yr-old man identified as Manish in the Sunder Nagri area of North East Delhi last evening, said police.
Meanwhile, local people of the area held protests after the man was stabbed to death by 3 men from a different community last night. All three suspects have been identified, said police.
