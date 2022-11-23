New Delhi: In yet another case of murder in the national capital, a man shot a woman dead at an OYO hotel and then attempted to kill himself by blowing up his own head on Tuesday. The incident was reported from the Narela area of Delhi. While the man is receiving treatment, the woman was declared dead by the time she was rushed to a hospital.

The hotel staff alerted the police about the incident who reached the spot and recovered both bodies covered in blood from the OYO room. While the woman had two bullet marks on her chest, the man had shot himself in the head. Both of them were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital though the woman was declared dead on arrival.

An initial investigation revealed that the man is identified as Praveen, a resident of the Narela area in Delhi. He was accused of killing his own son in September last year and was out on bail as he committed the murder and tried to take his own life. He was released on bail on November 18, the probing officials informed.

The deceased woman, identified as Geeta, has so far been confirmed as a friend of Praveen's with whom he reached the OYO hotel on Tuesday. As informed by the staff at the hotel, both got into a quarrel over the murder of Praveen's son, which eventually led to the killing of the woman. The staff heard three gunshots one after the other and rushed to their room. The police were informed about the incident immediately afterward.

The officials are probing the matter though the motif of murder is not clear yet. Praveen is meanwhile receiving treatment at a hospital for his injury, as the police wait for him to gain consciousness so he can spill out some more details about the murder. Meanwhile, the officials are questioning the families and friends of both Praveen and Geeta to get more clues.