New Delhi: An incident of road rage has come to light in the Alipore area of Delhi where a man rammed his car over three people over a minor dispute. The incident left three people injured who have been admitted to the nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The entire incident was captured on CCTV following which police arrested the accused.

The incident happened on October 26, when the accused in his car had an argument with a bike rider which escalated into a minor scuffle. Soon the locals came in support of the bike rider, after which the accused rammed his car over people standing in front of it.

The accused was identified as Nitin Mann, a resident of Delhi, while the injured were identified as Roshan, Meena, and Yuvraj. Later, police reached the spot and took statements from eyewitnesses, and registered a case to make the arrest.