New Delhi: A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and forcing a minor to ingest inflammable substances in outer Delhi's Nangloi area on Saturday. The incident occurred on July 2, with the victim subsequently being admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi. Her physical condition is currently stable. A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Nangloi PS.

The accused has been identified as Jai Prakash, employed at a shoe factory in the area. On July 2, the victim was lured into the house of the accused, where she was sexually assaulted with help from Jai Prakash's wife, police said. According to DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma, the accused again stopped the victim on July 5 on her way to work and forced her to ingest the material in question. While Jai Prakash has been arrested, his wife, an accomplice in the crime, is still at large, he added.

Inputs regarding the incident were received on July 15, when the victim's brother called the police. "The PCR call was marked to a female Sub Inspector for necessary action," Sharma said. He further noted that upon the minor being declared fit for providing a statement, it was recorded in the presence of police personnel as well as officials from the Delhi Commission for Women.

"A 15-year-old girl working in a shoe factory was raped by a man. Her father is a daily wage labourer and they allege that the girl was given acid by the culprit. The girl's condition is critical and she is admitted to a hospital. I have issued a notice to the police to make an arrest immediately by registering an FIR in the matter" DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted out on Saturday, attaching a copy of the notice. (with Agency inputs)