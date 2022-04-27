New Delhi: Locals who live near the Bhalaswa dump yard in Delhi have been reporting breathing problems after a massive fire broke in the landfill on Tuesday. Bhalaswa dump yard sending a dense plume of smoke into the sky and exacerbating the already polluted air in nearby areas.

Speaking to the media, Udayveer, a local who lives near the dump yard, said "We are not able to breathe and see properly. Government should take proper action on the situation of the dump yard here." Another local, Rambhawan also spoke about the poor visibilities of eyes and said, "We are not able to see properly. Government should take action on this. However, the livelihood of thousands of people is dependent on this."

A massive fire broke out at North Delhi's Bhalswa landfill on Tuesday. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5:00 pm that later spread into a massive fire. "We received a call at around 5.47 pm. Initially, there was only smoke but later due to wind fire erupted. 12 fire tenders are present at the spot. Our aim is to ensure that fire does not spread to residential areas," said, CL Meena, Assistant Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service.

