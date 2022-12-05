Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha has written to the CBI that she cannot appear before them for questioning on 6th December because of her preoccupied schedule. She told the agency that she will be able to meet the officials concerned on December 11th, 12th, 14th or 15th of this month at her residence in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the Delhi excise policy scam, on Friday issued notice to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kavitha for questioning her in the case on December 6.

The probe agency issued the notice under Section 160 of CrPC and asked her to intimate the place of residence as per her convenience for the "examination" at 11 am on that day. Kavitha, in a statement, said she informed the authorities that they can meet her at her Hyderabad residence.

"During the course of investigation of the subject cited above, certain facts have emerged with which you (Kavitha) may be acquainted with. Hence, your examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation," the CBI said in the notice.