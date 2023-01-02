New Delhi: Expressing shock over the horrific dragging to death of a girl in Kanjhawala road accident in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena called it a crime on the part of the culprits. He further tweeted, "I was shocked by the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators of the crime. My head hangs in shame over the inhuman incident unfolding on the the Sultanpuri-Kanjhawala Road."

The Lieutenant Governor further said, "I have been monitoring the situation with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into. Every possible help/support and beyond, to the family of the victim ensured. I appeal to all not to resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let's together work towards more responsible and sensitive society."

The CCTV camera footage of the Delhi girl's painful death has surfaced which shows that the incident happened on the main Kanjhawala road. The tragic incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday while the girl was driving a scooty and heading home after finishing her work.