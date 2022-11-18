New Delhi: Vice-Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), Jasmine Shah, has been restricted from discharging his duty with immediate effect. A notification has been issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office, Vinai Kumar Saxena, wherein it has been stated that Jasmine Shah should be restricted from discharging his duty as Vice-Chairman of the DDCD — a think tank — constituted by the AAP government for framing policies related to public importance.

The notification also stated that the privileges and facilities connected with the DDCD office that Vice-Chairman Jasmine Shah has been enjoying must be taken back or halted with immediate effect. The undersigned of the letter was Vijendra Singh Rawat, director (planning), Government of NCT of Delhi.

Besides, the notification, while giving instructions to the head of office/ deputy secretary, DDCD, also mentioned that vehicle and manpower (staff) facility that Jasmine Shah has been availing of, must be withdrawn immediately. The DDCD office should also be locked to prevent Jasmine Shah entering the office, the notification mentioned.

After coming to power, the DDCD was constituted by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi for framing policies as well as the implementation of schemes connected to public importance. Earlier, AAP leader Ashish Khetan was helming the Commission but in 2018, he suddenly resigned from the post. Thereafter, Jasmine Shah was appointed vice-chairman of the organization. It has been learned from sources that the action was initiated against Jasmine Shah following complaints against him.