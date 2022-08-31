New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will take legal action against four AAP leaders, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgest Pathak for 'false' corruption charges against him, officials said on Wednesday.

Saxena has refuted the AAP leaders' charge of Rs 1400-crore corruption when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman as a "figment of their imagination", they said. Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is the vice chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, officials said. (PTI)